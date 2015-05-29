BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q1 sales revenue 6.8 million Norwegian crowns ($871,470.86) versus 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 5.2 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia
* Says based on agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016
* Says has an objective to realize a profit during the second half of 2015 for the supplement business
($1 = 7.8029 Norwegian crowns)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24