UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Trigon Agri A/S
* Says Q1 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 8.1 million (EUR 9.6 million in 1q 2014).
* Says Q1 EBITDA was a loss of EUR 1.3 million (-2.1)
* Says Q1 net loss was EUR 8.3 million (-11.2), includes EUR 4.1 million of non-cash currency translation losses due to the depreciation of Ukrainian Hryvnia
* Says soft commodity prices in the Black Sea region are broadly speaking below but not far off what they were last year.
* "So far, with the exception of the rapeseed harvest in Ukraine, we have not locked in any prices through forward sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.