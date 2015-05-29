May 29 Afren Plc :

* Final amount of the new senior notes

* Holders of company's 2016 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes have agreed to subscribe for further new senior notes up to maximum level permitted of $369 million

* Increase in size of new senior notes will not result in any additional dilution to shareholder

* Will result in group receiving an additional $93 million in net cash proceeds compared to amount announced on April 30

* Proceeds will be used to re-finance interim funding announced on 13 march, fund development of group's core producing assets and for general working capital purposes

* Additional net cash proceeds will also be applied to provide additional working capital and fund lower risk developments with strong return potential