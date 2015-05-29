May 29 Afren Plc :
* Final amount of the new senior notes
* Holders of company's 2016 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes
have agreed to subscribe for further new senior notes up to
maximum level permitted of $369 million
* Increase in size of new senior notes will not result in
any additional dilution to shareholder
* Will result in group receiving an additional $93 million
in net cash proceeds compared to amount announced on April 30
* Proceeds will be used to re-finance interim funding
announced on 13 march, fund development of group's core
producing assets and for general working capital purposes
* Additional net cash proceeds will also be applied to
provide additional working capital and fund lower risk
developments with strong return potential
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: