May 29 Confidence International AB :

* Says Confidence Security Sweden AB has signed agreement with Novar Systems Ltd. (Honeywell), for distribution of Notifier by Honeywell fire alarm on Swedish market

* Says contract is expected to initially raise about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.18 million) annually in distribution network

($1 = 8.4696 Swedish crowns)