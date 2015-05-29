May 29 Ofcom:
* Ofcom varies licence for mobile trading regulation
* Publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence
and to include new frequencies in mobile trading regulations
* Also published its decision and made regulations to
include this 1452 - 1492 MHZ spectrum within mobile trading
regulations, along with spectrum in 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 -
3600 MHZ spectrum bands
* Including these bands within mobile trading regulations
enables ofcom to carry out a competition check before approving
a trade of such spectrum
* Decision also sets out changes we are making to adjacent
1492 - 1517 MHZ band, which is paired with 1350 - 1375 MHZ
* 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands are to
be auctioned under proposals for public sector spectrum release
(PSSR) programme
* Regulations to bring spectrum bands under mobile trading
regulations will take effect on 19 June, and Qualcomm will be
issued with its varied licence on this date
