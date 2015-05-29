Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Datalogic SpA :
* Signs agreement with Royal Mail to implement a new Parcel Sorting System in around 20 mail centres across the United Kingdom
* Value of order from Royal Mail is around 29 million euros ($31.77 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order