BRIEF-Green Cross Lab Cell appoints Park Dae Wu as CEO
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
May 29 Nanorepro AG :
* FY 2014 revenues of 515 thousand euros ($563,461.50) (previous year: 1,042 thousand euros)
* Aims to resume growth for FY 2015
* FY 2014 net loss 27,000 euros versus loss 498,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Park Dae Wu as CEO, to replace Park Bok Su, effective March 24
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24