May 29 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Says the company's drug development arm Oncology Venture (OV) and Lantern Pharma announce partnership to advance Irofulven for metastatic prostate cancer

* OV will have exclusive, worldwide rights to clinically develop and commercialize Irofulven in cancer field

* Lantern will receive certain license fees, milestone payments, and royalties, and OV will receive shares of Lantern

* Further financial details of agreement were not disclosed

* Clinical trials are anticipated to occur in Boston, MA and/or Copenhagen, Denmark

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)