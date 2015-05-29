Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Q1 turnover at 90.8 million euros, up 17.5 percent
* Q1 net profit at 2.00 million euros ($2.20 million) versus net loss of 2.70 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 9.7 million euros, increased by 6.6 million euros
* Says new contracts for Q1 at 97 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JbnIjy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order