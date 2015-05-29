May 29 Gen Yatirim Holding AS :

* Unit Genpower Jenerator signs power plant sale deal in Erbil, Iraq for Willage real estate project

* The deal is on 5 generators with 8.2 MVA power

* With the new deal total number of sold generators in the project reached to 24 units with 40 MVA

