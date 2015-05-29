BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Argan International Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dinars versus 16.7 million dinars year ago
May 29 Gen Yatirim Holding AS :
* Unit Genpower Jenerator signs power plant sale deal in Erbil, Iraq for Willage real estate project
* The deal is on 5 generators with 8.2 MVA power
* With the new deal total number of sold generators in the project reached to 24 units with 40 MVA
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago