May 29 Siltronic AG :

* First listing on regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned for June 11, 2015

* Plans to issue a number of new shares in IPO that will generate gross proceeds of approx. 150.0 million euros ($164.51 million)

* Price range set at 30 euros to 38 euros per share

* Offering comprises up to 11,000,000 shares, plus an over-allotment option of up to 1,650,000 shares, and represents up to 42.2 percent of share capital

* Subscription period begins on June 1 and is expected to end on June 10

* Intends to use net proceeds from IPO to refinance its debt and to strengthen its existing net cash position