May 29 AKB Moskovskiy Industrialnyi Bank

* Says board approves issue of 402,857,540 shares of nominal value of 5 roubles ($0.0954) a share

* Says the issue is conducted for stock split and will be placed through conversion of previously issued 402,857.54 shares of nominal value of 5,000 roubles each Source text: bit.ly/1BtYYNn, bit.ly/1EDQ6EN

($1 = 52.4050 roubles)