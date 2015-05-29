BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
May 29 AKB Moskovskiy Industrialnyi Bank
* Says board approves issue of 402,857,540 shares of nominal value of 5 roubles ($0.0954) a share
* Says the issue is conducted for stock split and will be placed through conversion of previously issued 402,857.54 shares of nominal value of 5,000 roubles each
($1 = 52.4050 roubles)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016