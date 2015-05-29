BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Buys real estate asset in Madrid to transform it into office building
* The total investment in the project ascends to over 40 million euros ($44 million) Source text: bit.ly/1FHIIwc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: