May 29 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Agreed with Rakennusliike Leimarakentajat Oy on building of 52 apartments in Hämeenlinna

* Apartments to be built will be completed by end of 2016

* Project will be financed by directed isssue and loans

