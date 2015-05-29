BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
May 29 Tatfondbank OJSC :
* Says approves placement of BO-17-BO-19 series bonds of 2 billion roubles ($38.21 million) each and BO-20-BO-21 series bonds of 3 billion roubles each
* The bonds have 10-year maturity date and 20 coupon periods
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016