May 29 Tatfondbank OJSC :

* Says approves placement of BO-17-BO-19 series bonds of 2 billion roubles ($38.21 million) each and BO-20-BO-21 series bonds of 3 billion roubles each

* The bonds have 10-year maturity date and 20 coupon periods

