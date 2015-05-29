May 29 City Service AB :

* Says total consolidated revenue from continued operations for three months of 2015 was 42.5 million euros ($46.59 million), down 16 pct

* Says net profit from continued operations for Q1 amounted to 3.4 million euros, up 162 pct versus year ago

* Says EBITDA from continued operations for three months of 2015 was 3.1 million euros, down 28 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

