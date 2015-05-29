BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 City Service AB :
* Says total consolidated revenue from continued operations for three months of 2015 was 42.5 million euros ($46.59 million), down 16 pct
* Says net profit from continued operations for Q1 amounted to 3.4 million euros, up 162 pct versus year ago
* Says EBITDA from continued operations for three months of 2015 was 3.1 million euros, down 28 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: