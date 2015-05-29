BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Olainfarm AS :
* Q1 net profit of 6.7 million euros ($7.36 million), up 81 percent versus year ago
* Says sales of group in 2015 are planned to be 100 million euros, but net profit will reach 15 million euros
* Q1 revenue of 27 million euros versus 23.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QfsZHp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.