May 29 Hanseyachts AG:

* For entire fiscal year 2014/2015, which will end on 30 June 2015, is expecting a balanced EBITDA

* During 3rd quarter (January to March 2015) incoming orders increased by 25 pct compared to same quarter last year to a volume of 24.4 million euros ($26.82 million)

* Cumulative turnover (July 2014 to March 2015) increased by 18 pct and including fluctuations in inventories and own work capitalised (= total operating revenues) by 17 pct to 75.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT was -6.6 million euros and thus was 1.8 million euros lower compared to last year

($1 = 0.9098 euros)