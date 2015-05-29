May 29 Labat Africa Ltd :

* Labat and Reinhardt Transport Group are in process of finalising sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of RTG business and assets

* Final agreement is also expected to be signed during course of next week

* Review of expected results for year ended 28 February, 2015 has indicated that company will report improved results by more than 20 pct compared to prior year

* Expects to publish its reviewed results during course of next once technical review has been completed