Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Labat Africa Ltd :
* Labat and Reinhardt Transport Group are in process of finalising sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of RTG business and assets
* Final agreement is also expected to be signed during course of next week
* Review of expected results for year ended 28 February, 2015 has indicated that company will report improved results by more than 20 pct compared to prior year
* Expects to publish its reviewed results during course of next once technical review has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
