UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :
* Revenue increased by 5 pct to R91.8 million (2014: R87.4 million) during year
* FY headline loss per share was 0.68 cents (2014: earnings 0.68 cents)
* Decrease in earnings and headline earnings were due to increase in operating expenses, certain once-off marketing and relocation costs
* Will not pay a dividend for 2015 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.