May 29 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :

* Revenue increased by 5 pct to R91.8 million (2014: R87.4 million) during year

* FY headline loss per share was 0.68 cents (2014: earnings 0.68 cents)

* Decrease in earnings and headline earnings were due to increase in operating expenses, certain once-off marketing and relocation costs

* Will not pay a dividend for 2015 year