May 29 Snaige AB :

* Says turnover reached 8.5 million euros ($9.35 million) in Q1 of this year, which is 12 percent lower than turnover of same period last year

* Lower sales of company were determined by decreased exports to Ukraine and certain CIS countries - Director General

* Q1 net current accounting period loss of 290,042 euros versus loss of 152,453 euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1FkgHIL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)