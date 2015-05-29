BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Athens Medical Centre Commercial SA :
* Q1 net profit at 3.15 million euros ($3.46 million) versus 0.92 million euros year ago
* Net cash on march 31, 2015 at 2.70 million euros versus 4.59 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover at 44.06 million euros versus 41.85 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 6.41 million euros versus 4.32 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PStvAg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.