BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Lavipharm SA :
* Q1 turnover at 6.88 million euros ($7.56 million) versus 6.96 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 1.45 million euros versus net loss 1.25 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 2.04 million euros versus 2.76 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Jc3mH8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.