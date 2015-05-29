BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Diagnostic And Therapeutic Center Of Athens Hygeia SA :
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 6.68 million euros ($7.32 million) versus 6.48 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 4.69 million euros versus 20.14 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 56.67 million euros versus 57.48 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.52 million euros versus net loss 0.81 million euros year ago
