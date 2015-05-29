UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Yalco Constantinou SA :
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.13 million euros versus 0.16 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 5.42 million euros ($5.94 million) versus 5.75 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss at 1.05 million euros same to year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 1.27 million euros versus 1.58 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FI5ynh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.