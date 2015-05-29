Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 29 Ellaktor SA :
* Q1 EBITDA at 42.4 million euros ($46.48 million) versus 55.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover at 377.9 million euros versus 292.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 12.3 million euros versus net profit 7.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1RuSOpp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order