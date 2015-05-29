BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Home Invest Belgium NV :
* Acquires 38 apartments in the Livingstone I building
* Says Home Invest Belgium has bought those units from Cofinimmo SA (owner of the land) and Cordeel (owner of the buildings) for an amount of 14.7 million euros ($16.16 million) Source text: bit.ly/1FRR3ia Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: