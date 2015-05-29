May 29 Home Invest Belgium NV :

* Acquires 38 apartments in the Livingstone I building

* Says Home Invest Belgium has bought those units from Cofinimmo SA (owner of the land) and Cordeel (owner of the buildings) for an amount of 14.7 million euros ($16.16 million) Source text: bit.ly/1FRR3ia Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)