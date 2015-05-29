BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
May 29 Axon Holdings SA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 8.37 million euros versus net profit of 0.55 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover is 32.06 million euros ($35.21 million) versus 49.29 million euros a year ago
* Says net cash on March 31 was 7.32 million euros versus 7.16 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss is 0.08 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 12.78 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1AyN2iv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.