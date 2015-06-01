June 1 Zehnder Group AG :

* Is introducing a comprehensive package of measures to reduce its cost base and boost efficiency, sales and earnings to adapt to its more challenging business environment

* Measures will include a 10 pct headcount reduction over the next 12 months

* Is forecasting that currency-adjusted sales for all of 2015 will be in line with the previous year

* Negative currency effects and one-off costs will have a significant impact on 2015 results