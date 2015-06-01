UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 KTG Agrar AG :
* Strengthens equity capital and continues the harvest phase
* Decided to increase share capital by 506,400 new bearer shares (approx. 8 pct of existing share capital) in an ex-rights issue
* Transaction was effected by way of a private placement at a offering price of 14.33 euros ($15.68) per share
* Gross proceeds for agricultural company amount to approx. 7.25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources