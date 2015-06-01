June 1 KTG Agrar AG :

* Strengthens equity capital and continues the harvest phase

* Decided to increase share capital by 506,400 new bearer shares (approx. 8 pct of existing share capital) in an ex-rights issue

* Transaction was effected by way of a private placement at a offering price of 14.33 euros ($15.68) per share

* Gross proceeds for agricultural company amount to approx. 7.25 million euros