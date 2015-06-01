UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Choppies Enterprises Ltd
* Proposed purchase of ten supermarkets in Kenya
* Choppies will operate with a 25 pct local partner in Kenya in terms of joint-venture agreement with promoters of export trading group
* Choppies Supermarket Kenya Limited will buy assets and business name for a purchase consideration of approximately $10 million
* Purchase consideration will be funded with debt and from existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources