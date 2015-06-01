UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
June 1 Playtech Plc
* Proposed acquisition of Plus500 by playtech
* Acquisition values entire issued ordinary share capital of Plus500 at approximately £459.6 million
* Plus500 shareholders will be entitled to receive 400 pence per Plus500 share in cash
* Plus500 board now expects group revenue for 2015 to be lower than in 2014, with margins expected to be significantly lower due to maintained
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.