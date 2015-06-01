June 1 Asetek A/S :

* Asetek selected to liquid cool CIARA's high frequency servers

* Has been selected by CIARA, a leading supplier of enterprise servers, storage and services, to liquid cool its High Frequency server line

* Expects business to generate revenues in excess of $1,000,000 per year with delivery scheduled to begin in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

