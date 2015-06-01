June 1 Lafarge and Holcim :

* Proposed merger between Holcim and Lafarge reaches final stage: opening of the public exchange offer

* Holcim launches the public exchange offer for all Lafarge shares at an exchange ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares

* The planned merger is expected to close in July 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1FnYs4U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)