June 1 Transgene SA :

* Announces positive new results from phase IIb time trial with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

* Says results have been presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago

* Data confirms strength of previously reported improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)

* TG4010 has improved response rate and longer duration of response and activity in patients with low PD-L1 expressing tumors, particularly in patients with non-squamous tumors