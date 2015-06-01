BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1 Transgene SA :
* Announces positive new results from phase IIb time trial with TG4010 immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer
* Says results have been presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago
* Data confirms strength of previously reported improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS)
* TG4010 has improved response rate and longer duration of response and activity in patients with low PD-L1 expressing tumors, particularly in patients with non-squamous tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.