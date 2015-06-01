June 1 Faes Farma SA :

* Signs deal with Eddingpharm (China) to create a joint venture in China

* The joint venture to market Faes Farma products in the Chinese market

* The project is initiated with local development and registration of four Faes Farma products in China

* The products will be manufactured in Faes Farma plants and exported to China

