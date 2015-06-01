BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1 Faes Farma SA :
* Signs deal with Eddingpharm (China) to create a joint venture in China
* The joint venture to market Faes Farma products in the Chinese market
* The project is initiated with local development and registration of four Faes Farma products in China
* The products will be manufactured in Faes Farma plants and exported to China Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.