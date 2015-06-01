BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive reports topline results of phase iii circus study in acute myocardial infarction
* The study of CicloMulsion in patients with a specific type of heart attack known as ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (STEMI) did not meet its primary clinical endpoint in a topline analysis.
* It is anticipated that the full results of the 12-month data from the CIRCUS study will be made available in the third quarter.
* Today's topline result is expected to delay the commercialization of CicloMulsion. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.