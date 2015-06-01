BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1 Zeltia SA :
* PharmaMar finalizes patient recruitment in the phase III study of register (ADMYRE) with Aplidin in multiple myeloma
* The pivotal study will evaluate efficacy of plitidepsin in combination with dexamethasone against dexamethasone alone in patients with relapse or refractory multiple myeloma
* The application for marketing authorization in Europe is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.