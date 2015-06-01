June 1 Zeltia SA :

* PharmaMar finalizes patient recruitment in the phase III study of register (ADMYRE) with Aplidin in multiple myeloma

* The pivotal study will evaluate efficacy of plitidepsin in combination with dexamethasone against dexamethasone alone in patients with relapse or refractory multiple myeloma

* The application for marketing authorization in Europe is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

