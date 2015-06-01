Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg signs Golar Hilli FLNG contract
* Keppel Shipyard in Singapore and Black & Veatch in the USA have recently awarded Kongsberg Maritime an order for the delivery of an Electrical package and Safety and Automation System
* Delivery is for Golar LNG's conversion of the ex-LNG Carrier Golar Hilli to an FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas production unit) Source text: bit.ly/1FOoaSH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)