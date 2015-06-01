June 1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg signs Golar Hilli FLNG contract

* Keppel Shipyard in Singapore and Black & Veatch in the USA have recently awarded Kongsberg Maritime an order for the delivery of an Electrical package and Safety and Automation System

* Delivery is for Golar LNG's conversion of the ex-LNG Carrier Golar Hilli to an FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas production unit) Source text: bit.ly/1FOoaSH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)