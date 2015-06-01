June 1 Marr SpA :

* Buys 100 percent of Sama Srl, an Italian company specialized in food products supply to bars and fast food operators

* Deal value is 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million) 60 percent of which to be paid on closing and the reminder over two years time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)