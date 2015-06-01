June 1 Nasdaq OMX Vilnius:

* Nasdaq OMX Vilnius says decided to resume trading in Gubernija AB shares after decrease of nominal value at central securities depository of Lithuania on June 2

* The previous nominal value of one share was 0.29 euro ($0.3161), the new nominal value of one share is 0.19 euro Source text: bit.ly/1eLimR0

