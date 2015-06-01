June 1 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Update re cash offer from asia coal energy ventures
limited
* Continues to face significant challenges in
re-establishing effective control over berau and despite company
pursuing all legal options to resolve issue, at this stage it is
still unable to be certain when this will be achieved.
* Berau effectively needs to restructure its borrowings
* To facilitate such a restructuring, funds from one of two
recapitalisation plans which have recently been proposed in
relation to co are needed
* Actions of berau's former president director, Sambodo, is
now causing delays in payment of certain mining contractors
* Currently believes that ACE cash offer and ACE's
associated proposed recapitalisation at this stage represents a
viable way forward for company
* Approach would also present shareholders with opportunity
to realise shares in company at premium to market price of
company's shares prior to other possible offers .
* To retain for present availability of previously announced
open offer underwritten by NR Holdings Ltd and associated notes
exchange
* Working with ACE to minimise conditionality of ACE offer
and associated ACE recapitalisation
