June 1 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Update re cash offer from asia coal energy ventures limited

* Continues to face significant challenges in re-establishing effective control over berau and despite company pursuing all legal options to resolve issue, at this stage it is still unable to be certain when this will be achieved.

* Berau effectively needs to restructure its borrowings

* To facilitate such a restructuring, funds from one of two recapitalisation plans which have recently been proposed in relation to co are needed

* Actions of berau's former president director, Sambodo, is now causing delays in payment of certain mining contractors

* Currently believes that ACE cash offer and ACE's associated proposed recapitalisation at this stage represents a viable way forward for company

* Approach would also present shareholders with opportunity to realise shares in company at premium to market price of company's shares prior to other possible offers .

* To retain for present availability of previously announced open offer underwritten by NR Holdings Ltd and associated notes exchange

* Working with ACE to minimise conditionality of ACE offer and associated ACE recapitalisation