* Novartis says it is presenting new data from two Phase II studies of Zykadia, as well as one Phase II study of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

* Says the results of the Zykadia studies reinforce the efficacy of the medicine in certain patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) NSCLC