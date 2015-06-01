June 1 Sygnity SA :

* Will purchase its own shares for no more than 6.2 million zlotys ($1.65 million), paying no more than 100 zlotys per share

* Will buy no more than 2,047,248 shares what represents about 17.22 percent stake in company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7637 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)