Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 1 Remedis SA :
* KLN Investments Sp. z o.o. sells 3 million of the company's shares for 385,266 zlotys ($102,092)
* Krzysztof Nowak, the company's chairman of the management board, is affiliated with KLN Investments Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, April 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday is facing strong investor pushback to be priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remain expensive.