* Unit Anadolu Tasit Ticaret signs memorandum of understanding with Ministry of Energy of Georgia on May 29

* Memorandum of understanding is on feasibility and site works for hydroelectric power plant in Georgia for up to 18 months

* Sees investment at $100 million if the project is to be feasable

