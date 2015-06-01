June 1 Infovide Matrix SA :

* Its unit, Dahliamatic Sp. z o.o. signs deal for up to 23.3 million zloty ($6.16 mln) net with the Polish Ministry of Finance Data Processing Centre (Centrum Przetwarzania Danych Ministerstwa Finansow)

* 23.3 million zloty net deal is for delivery of technical assistance, maintenance and workshops

