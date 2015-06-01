BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend
* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale
June 1 Global Health Partner Ab
* Says launch of new business model to weigh on 2015 profit by up to 'a couple of million SEK', CEO told Reuters.
* CEO says expects positive impact on results in 2016 from new business model
* Says starts new business model so as to develop integrated health care solutions
Press release on new business model: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, April 5 Deep divisions cut short Republican hopes for a quick revival of Obamacare replacement legislation on Wednesday, as Congress prepared to leave town for a two-week recess without a deal to end party infighting.