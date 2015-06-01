June 1 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* 2014/2015 revenue up from about 434 thousand euros year ago to approximately 17,883 thousand euros ($19.54 million)

* Order backlog aso of May 31, 2015 grew by about 83.1 percent to around eur 6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)