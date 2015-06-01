BRIEF-First Solar to review alternatives for the sale of its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners
June 1 Opera Software :
* Opera Software ASA and Google Inc. have entered into a new agreement to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers (Opera Desktop, Opera Mobile and Opera Mini)
* The agreement replaces the agreement from August 2012 and is effective through December 31 2017
* The agreement covers all global territories and includes all of Opera's standard mobile and desktop Web browsers
NEW YORK, April 5 Poland's desire to cut natural gas imports from Russia has led to an "understanding" with the United States to work toward a deal to export liquefied natural gas to its new Baltic Sea terminal, the country's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
* CEO Robert Fornaro's total compensation $7.2 million for 2016